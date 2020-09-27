e-paper
Home / Cities / Early procurement: No paddy purchase on first day in south Malwa

Early procurement: No paddy purchase on first day in south Malwa

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

BATHINDA: Paddy procurement, which officially began in the state from Sunday, did not witness purchase in the south Malwa districts.

Information from various districts says the identified purchase centres bore a deserted look on the first day of the procurement season. Officials in agriculture department said paddy harvesting in the region is likely to commence from October 5.

District food supplies controller Jaspreet Singh Kahlon said paddy arrival is expected from next week as harvesting has yet not started in Bathinda district.

There are 416 purchase points at various rice mills and mandis in Bathinda. Kahlon said traditionally Goniana mandi sees the first arrival but so far no mandi has registered crop.

Similarly, Moga, Mansa, Fazilka and Ferozepur also did not record any arrival on the first day. Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hansa said an estimated 13 lakh quintal procurement is expected this year.

In Muktsar, 20 metric tonnes of early sown crop arrived earlier this week that was purchased by private millers. Sources said as the procurement by the government agencies started from today, an earlier lot was bought by traders at up to ₹1,200 quintal that is less than the MSP.

Faridkot DFSC Raj Rishi Mehra said district authorities will ensure that paddy is purchased strictly at MSP.

“Farmers have started arriving in mandis with small quantities of the early sown crop but the moisture content of grains is much higher than the prescribed 17%. On the first day of procurement, no purchase was reported. We expect the purchase to begin next week as per norms laid down by the government procurement agencies,” said Mehra.

