Eco-tourism to be promoted in forest areas of Himachal: Minister

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:04 IST

Himachal Pradesh forest minister Rakesh Pathania on Thursday presided over a meeting of the department to explore possibilities of eco-tourism and its development in the state. He said there is immense potential of eco-tourism in Himachal and will increase revenue of the state.

The minister said the state government is laying special emphasis on development of infrastructure for tourism during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Eco-tourism will be promoted through a web portal so that maximum people can get information about various forest tourism sites in the state,” he said, adding that a tent facility will also be provided near forest rest houses in remote areas.

He said possibilities of eco-tourism camping villages will be explored and developed for tourism. “The department will utilize forest destinations for various activities such as bird watching, trekking etc and locals can be associated with it to enhance the economy,” Pathania said.

The minister also directed officials to develop lakes for tourism.