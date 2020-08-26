e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ED files charge sheet against Brajesh Thakur in money laundering case

ED files charge sheet against Brajesh Thakur in money laundering case

cities Updated: Aug 26, 2020 18:36 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustantimes
         

PATNA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday filed a charge sheet against Brajesh Thakur, who was earlier convicted in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, and his family members and others before a special court in Patna in connection with a money laundering case.

Besides seeking punishment to the accused for committing offence of money laundering, the ED has also prayed for confiscation of his attached assets worth Rs 8.50 crore in the form of movable and immovable properties in the name of him and his family members Kumari Asha, Rahul Anand, Manorama Devi and others.

During its investigation, the ED found that Thakur and his family members misappropriated the fund or grant-in-aid to the tune of Rs 7.57 crore for his NGO, which was eventually used for acquiring movable and immovable properties, including payment of fees for his younger son Mehul Anand’s medical education.

The ED had initiated investigation under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of two separate FIRs registered by Mahila Police Station, Muzaffarpur, and by CBI in Patna against Thakur and others for misappropriation of funds received from government and other agencies in the name of NGO Sewa Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti and its sister NGOs, where Thakur was the de facto owner.

The Muzaffarpur shelter home run by NGO Sewa Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti had hit the headlines after it was found that its female inmates were sexually exploited for years with the connivance of Thakur and others.

Earlier this year, Thakur and others were convicted in the case by a Delhi court, where the case was transferred from a court in Bihar on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Thakur is currently lodged in a Delhi jail, where he serving his sentence.

top news
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
‘Let’s go to SC’: Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi’s CMs’ meet over exams
‘Let’s go to SC’: Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi’s CMs’ meet over exams
23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 so far: CM
23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 so far: CM
Lockdown norms extended in Bengal till Sept 20, nod for flights, metro and local trains
Lockdown norms extended in Bengal till Sept 20, nod for flights, metro and local trains
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Explained | JEE, NEET exams amid Covid: What students must do; NTA rules
Explained | JEE, NEET exams amid Covid: What students must do; NTA rules
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In