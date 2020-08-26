ED files charge sheet against Brajesh Thakur in money laundering case

cities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday filed a charge sheet against Brajesh Thakur, who was earlier convicted in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, and his family members and others before a special court in Patna in connection with a money laundering case.

Besides seeking punishment to the accused for committing offence of money laundering, the ED has also prayed for confiscation of his attached assets worth Rs 8.50 crore in the form of movable and immovable properties in the name of him and his family members Kumari Asha, Rahul Anand, Manorama Devi and others.

During its investigation, the ED found that Thakur and his family members misappropriated the fund or grant-in-aid to the tune of Rs 7.57 crore for his NGO, which was eventually used for acquiring movable and immovable properties, including payment of fees for his younger son Mehul Anand’s medical education.

The ED had initiated investigation under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of two separate FIRs registered by Mahila Police Station, Muzaffarpur, and by CBI in Patna against Thakur and others for misappropriation of funds received from government and other agencies in the name of NGO Sewa Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti and its sister NGOs, where Thakur was the de facto owner.

The Muzaffarpur shelter home run by NGO Sewa Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti had hit the headlines after it was found that its female inmates were sexually exploited for years with the connivance of Thakur and others.

Earlier this year, Thakur and others were convicted in the case by a Delhi court, where the case was transferred from a court in Bihar on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Thakur is currently lodged in a Delhi jail, where he serving his sentence.