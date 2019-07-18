EDMC to turn its nursing school into college, will offer BSc Nursing

New Delhi: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC)’s only nursing school, Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia nursing school at Swami Dayanand Hospital, will soon be upgraded to a nursing college.

A proposal to this effect was passed by the EDMC standing committee meeting Thursday.

The Swami Dayanand Hospital is a 370-bed facility in Dilshad Garden, Shahdara. It is the largest health institution of the civic body and caters to about 20 lakh patients a year, mostly from Delhi’s trans-Yamuna areas, as well as neighbouring western UP. The nursing school was established on August 1, 2013, and accommodates 20 students annually.

“The Union ministry of health and welfare had recently passed guidelines that each nursing school in the country has to be upgraded to a nursing college. That means, the diploma course in general nursing and midwifery being offered by such schools will now become a BSc Nursing degree course,” standing committee chairperson Sandeep Kapoor said.

The diploma course was three years, while BSc Nursing will be a four-year course. “We are making this transition following the guidelines laid down by the central government,” Kapoor said.

“The additional cost to be borne for this has been estimated at ₹2 crore annually. We are looking at whether we can our internal funds or if we have to raise the course fee slightly,” an EDMC official, requesting not to be named, said.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is also in the process of upgrading its nursing schools at Hindu Rao Hospital in Malka Ganj and the Kasturba Maternity Hospital near Jama Masjid to nursing colleges. They have also obtained an affiliation from the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU).

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) does not have any major hospitals of its own.

