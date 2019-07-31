Education department directs govt schools to install CCTV cameras

cities

Gurugram The district education officer has directed all government schools to install CCTV cameras on their premises to strengthen security, by utilising school management funds for the purpose.

Those facing a paucity of funds can write to the education department seeking a grant, said officials. “Security of students is an important concern for us. While all schools have been asked to get cameras installed, senior schools and, in particular, girls’ schools, should ensure that the premises are safe. Principals should also ensure that the boundary walls are well-built,” said Premlata Yadav, district education officer.

School principals, however, said that they are waiting for more clarity on the process of installation. Poonam Arora, principal of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Badshahpur, said that while the school would greatly benefit from CCTV cameras, more clarity regarding the cost and maintenance of the device is required before it can proceed further.

“If we get the funds, we will definitely get the cameras installed. Otherwise, we will have to prepare the estimates and calculate how many cameras are needed and at what cost. We will have to find out from the department officials about the place and manner of procurement of cameras,” said Arora.

She added that directions regarding installation of CCTVs had been communicated to all the schools in the district, and the schools would also consult among themselves before they proceed with the plan, in the absence of clear written directions.

“Our school has 30 rooms. We will have to see how many cameras need to be installed. One can arrange for two to three cameras, but if the number is higher, we would require additional funds. The maintenance and security of the cameras is also an issue of concern,” she said.

Kanwal Nain, principal of Government Senior Secondary School in Islampur, said that the school would consider installing CCTV cameras only after the basic security of the school is ensured. “We are operating out of a primary school building since the new building of our school is yet to be constructed. Basic security concerns, such as construction of a robust boundary wall and round-the-clock security, need to be addressed first. CCTV cameras can be installed when we move into our new building. It’s not a primary concern,” she said.

