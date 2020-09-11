Effective grievance redressal is crucial to good governance: L-G

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:57 IST

In a step towards making grievance redressal robust and efficient, lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha launched the Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JK-IGRAMS) here on Friday.

The revamped system will decentralise handling and redressal of public grievances by making district collectors and deputy commissioners the primary level of receiving, disposing and monitoring grievances.

The existing portal has been integrated downwards to the district level by mapping nearly 1,500 public offices in 20 districts of the UTs. From the existing 250 to the proposed 1,500 offices, this is the widest possible coverage that has been conceived and enabled in online management of public grievances in J&K.

Officials claimed that this makes it the first online grievance management system in country which is linked to the central government (on the top level) and districts, tehsils and blocks (at the bottom level).

The administrative secretaries of different departments are also linked to the mechanism.

In addition to this, the new system will be available 24x7 with applicant OTP authentication, acknowledgement to applicant at each stage, feedback by complainant, and grievance submission through call centre via phone call between 9.30 AM -5.30 PM on all days except Sundays.

The L-G said that government is committed towards undertake all radical reforms to put in place a people-centric good-governance structure which will have an institutionalised grievance redressal mechanism.

He added that it is the most important component of a well governed responsive administration and an indicator of efficiency and effectiveness of all administrative processes.

Terming it a step towards gaining peoples’ trust, the L-G said that an effective grievance redressal mechanism is the lifeblood of any good governance system and is the top priority for the J&K administration.

“The new system is initially being launched on a pilot basis for three districts of Jammu, Srinagar, and Reasi. It will gradually be rolled out in the remaining districts by or before October2. It will replace the current portal which was launched back in 2018,” an official spokesman said.