Eight booked, two arrested for shooting at Jewar gang-rape victim’s brother

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:28 IST

The brother of a 38-year-old woman -- she was one of four women gang-raped near Sabota village, around a kilometre away from Yamuna Expressway in 2017— was shot and injured by a group in Jewar Kasba on Monday (August 3).

The man, the sole surviving male member of the family, sustained bullet injuries to his legs and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. He said that the suspects involved in firing at him had been picked up for questioning in the gang-rape case too, but were later released.

His brother was murdered in 2017, while trying to stop the rape of his women relatives in 2017, while three others had died in mysterious circumstances.

The man injured in Monday’s shooting said his family had suspected the role of some neighbours in the gang-rape incident as well. “Based on our information, the police had picked up some of them for interrogation but later released them. They were angry with us ever since,” said the man, who is recovering in a private hospital in Jewar.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 3 evening. The suspects — Munna, Sartaj and some of their relatives got into a quarrel with two others — Mustaqeem and Khatoon — allegedly over a loan of ₹ 600.

“I had gone to see what had happened in the neighbourhood. Munna, his brothers Sartaj and Adil, and relatives Shah Alam, Nasir, Jameel, Kadir, Adil and Sagheer started beating me up without provocation. Munna and Sartaj later shot me with a countrymade gun. I sustained two gunshot wounds to my legs and collapsed,” the victim, a scrap dealer said.

The man’s nephew said his uncle lives in Palwal and had come home for Eid-al-Adha celebration. “My uncle has sustained bullet injuries in both legs and he is in the ICU. We are frightened about our safety,” he said.

The gang-rape incident took place on May 25, 2017, when the scrap dealer was travelling from Jewar to Bulandshahr in a Maruti Eeco with his family members, his driver and the driver’s wife (34).

The then SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar, Love Kumar had said six members of a Bawaria gang in a Mahindra Scorpio had stationed themselves near Sabota village.

They waylaid the Maruti Eeco and held the occupants at gunpoint in a field.

“The scrap dealer, his brother-in-law (42), nephew (27) and driver (52) were held at gunpoint while the scrap dealer’s wife (37), sister (37) and sister-in-law (52) and the driver’s wife (47) were gang-raped. The gang leader, Raju, also shot the scrap dealer at point-blank range when he tried to stop the assault on his family,” Kumar had said after the arrest of the four accused in the case on July 23, 2017.

When contacted, Sriparna Gongulee, additional commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said she is not aware of Monday’s shooting incident. “I will direct the officials to investigate the matter and act against the accused,” she said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said a case has been registered against eight persons under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) . “Monday’s incident took place over some monetary dispute between two groups. This incident is not related to the gang-rape. Police have arrested Munna and Sartaj and launched a search to arrest other named suspects. There is no law and order issue in the neighbourhood,” he said.