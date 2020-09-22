e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Eight prisoners escape from temporary jail in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar

Eight prisoners escape from temporary jail in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar

A police officer said the prisoners fled from the rear gate of the prison into a nearby forest

cities Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haridwar
The prisoners reportedly escaped into a nearby forest.
The prisoners reportedly escaped into a nearby forest.(Representational Image)
         

Eight prisoners, who were under mandatory quarantine at a makeshift prison in Haridwar, fled on Tuesday. They were due to be shifted to the district prison after the quarantine.

“Whole area has been cordoned off... search teams were immediately deployed. All police stations, check posts...have been put on high alert. CCTV footages are also being scanned,” said police superintendent Kamlesh Upadhyay.

Lakhpat Butola, a police officer, said the prisoners fled from rear gate of the prison into a nearby forest. “...we are carrying out a combing operation...,” said Butola.

tags
top news
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In