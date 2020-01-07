Election chief discusses measures for smooth polling

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:24 IST

New Delhi A day after the election commission announced that the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8, the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi on Tuesday spoke about the measures being taken to ensure that facilities are in place for a smooth voting, preventive actions and how the model code of conduct (MCC) is being enforced.

This will be the first time when persons with a disability and senior citizens, above the age of 80, will be able to vote through postal ballots. Also, Delhi will become the first state in which voters will be provided with QR code-enabled voter slips, for easy identification, to speed up the voting.

“People with a digital voter slip will be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the polling station to scan the QR code. A locker will be provided at the polling station to store the mobile phone when they go into the voting counter,” said Ranbir Singh, CEO, Delhi, at a press conference on Tuesday.

The QR code-enabled voter slips will be available at 11 assembly constituencies, one in each district.

The CEO also talked in detail about the preventive actions that have been taken since November 15, 2019. “Two hundred and ninety-one litres of country and foreign liquor have been seized. This apart, six illegal arms and eight cartridges have been seized. Action has been taken against 48 people under CrPC and against 2,226 people under the Delhi Police Act,” said Singh.

As of January 6, a total of 14,692,136 voters have been registered in Delhi. The office of the CEO explained that the electoral roll will be updated and people can file applications, through Form-6, up to 10 days before the date of filing of nominations and names can be added up to the last date of nomination (January 24).

A total of 55,823 persons with disabilities (PwD) are also on the electoral roll.

The CEO said all facilities will be made available across 13,750 polling stations and across 2,689 locations to ensure that persons with disabilities can cast their votes without any inconvenience. “Wheelchairs, ramps, pick-up and drop facilities for PwDs, braille facilities for the visually challenged, sign language facilities for those with hearing impairment and volunteers to help pregnant women and those with small children will be available across each of the polling booths,” he said.

On the enforcement of the model code, Singh said, “We have briefed the political parties on the model poll code. We also held a meeting with the district election officers, the five urban local bodies monitoring the elections and the officers in charge of monitoring the election expenditure, and directed them on the enforcement of the MCC as per the rules of the election commission.”

The officer said that since the time of announcement of election dates, they have received two complaints of violation of the code. “Both the complaints are related to programmes on television channels, and in both cases, the complainants are leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” said Singh. He added that he is yet to look into the details of the complaints.