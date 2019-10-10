Elly Mangat case: Notice served to Mohali police for human rights violation

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:39 IST

Taking suo moto cognizance of allegations of torture levelled by Punjabi singer Harkirat Singh Mangat, better known as Elly Mangat, against Mohali police, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has sought a report from the police.

Mangat was arrested on September 11 by Mohali police in connection with a case registered against him and one Ramandeep Singh, alias Rami Randhawa, for threatening and abusing each other in viral videos. Mangat was arrested from Sector 88 when he came back from Canada and was headed to Randhawa’s place.

Mangat had alleged that the police had subjected him to third degree torture, insulted him and demanded a bribe of ₹25 lakh. The commission said since serious allegations had been levelled against the police, and in order to verify their veracity, the “commission thinks it proper to hand over the enquiry to the director general of police, who shall submit his report on or before the new date of hearing.”

The commission has directed the senior superintendent of police, Mohali, to ensure the station house officer, who had arrested Mangat, is produced before the commission along with the entire record of the case before next date of hearing on November 6.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:39 IST