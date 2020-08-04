e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Engineer dies as her bike skids on Sion-Panvel road

Engineer dies as her bike skids on Sion-Panvel road

cities Updated: Aug 04, 2020 00:09 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old engineer died after her bike skidded due to sudden rain, on Sion-Panvel highway on Monday morning. The woman sustained severe head injuries as her helmet, which was unlatched, fell off when her bike skidded, said police.

The incident took place near Kharghar toll booth around 8.15am when the woman, Bhakti Adate, was heading to her office in Mankhurd. When she reached the tollbooth, it started raining which led to several bikers stopping near the bus stop, said police.

“According to eye-witness account, she applied brakes and ended up skidding and fell sideways. She was wearing a helmet but it fell off her head as it was not latched. She fell off the bike, hit her head on the road and fell unconscious,” said an officer from Kharghar police station.

A few bikers put called for an ambulance and she was taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Kharghar police have filed an accidental death report.

top news
Donald Trump bars US government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers
Donald Trump bars US government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers
No compromise on territorial integrity, says India in 5th round of military talks with China
No compromise on territorial integrity, says India in 5th round of military talks with China
In Ayodhya, another priest tests Covid-19 positive, head priest says he’s worried
In Ayodhya, another priest tests Covid-19 positive, head priest says he’s worried
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Curfew in J-K’s Srinagar till August 5 over fears of ‘violent protests’
Curfew in J-K’s Srinagar till August 5 over fears of ‘violent protests’
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
Donald Trump says TikTok must sell US operations by September 15 or close
Donald Trump says TikTok must sell US operations by September 15 or close
Zafaryab Jilani on why 5-acre land 22 km from Ayodhya violates SC judgment
Zafaryab Jilani on why 5-acre land 22 km from Ayodhya violates SC judgment
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In