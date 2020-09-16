Ex-cricketer Bhupinder Singh Senior alleges scam in PCA

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 15:29 IST

Former cricketer and selector Bhupinder Singh Senior has alleged major discrepancies in the functioning of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Tuesday, the former cricketer alleged that the funds released by PCA, in favour of the Patiala District Cricket Association, its registered affiliate, were siphoned off to a family-owned trust -- Patiala Cricket Association-- which was a “huge financial scam”.

He added that two office-bearers of PCA allegedly managed disbursement of funds in the name of Patiala Cricket Association by manipulating the records. PCA receives grants under various heads from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ensure that the same is spent for the betterment of the game of cricket in the state. “Instead of spending the funds for the improvement of the game, they were illegally transferring it to their family trust which was formed in 1988,” he alleged.

“Since 1988, the above mentioned persons have been embezzling funds to their family trust by misleading everyone and claiming it to be a registered society. As a result, they have accumulated over crores in the bank account. When questions were raised regarding this trust, the members of Patiala Cricket Association had answered in writing to the apex council that they had changed the name of Patiala District Cricket Association to Patiala Cricket Association in 1995,” he said.

He also alleged that the aforesaid persons had illegally occupied provincial government land in 1988 under the name of Patiala Cricket Association by preparing false documents in conspiracy with other unknown persons. Bhupinder Singh Senior further questioned that if the name of Patiala District Cricket Association was changed in 1995, then how did the family trust acquire the land in 1988 under the name of Patiala Cricket Association.

Former cricketer Rakesh Handa also raised objections over the appointment of PCA secretary Puneet Bali, alleging that the latter had submitted incorrect information at the time of filing his nomination papers and claimed to be a ‘representative’ from Ropar district cricket association, Roopnagar.

When contacted, Puneet Bali refuted the allegations. He said that there are no discrepancies at all in the PCA. “The PCA body is following all norms and constitution and working for the benefit of cricketers,” he said, adding, ”Some persons want to defame the body for the reason better known to them.”