Home / Cities / Ex-partner, accomplice kidnap dairy owner for filing police complaint

Ex-partner, accomplice kidnap dairy owner for filing police complaint

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Minutes after stepping out of the office of additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Kuldeep Sharma, a man kidnapped his former partner, with whom he was tied in a monetary dispute, and threw him out of a moving car after thrashing him.

The victim, Arun Kapoor, 34, a dairy owner in Urban Estate, said that the accused, Mohit Rawat, who was his business partner earlier, had borrowed ₹11.7 lakh from him. Though Rawat had returned ₹2 lakh, he refused to pay back the rest of the money. Following this, Kapoor had filed a police complaint.

ADCP Kuldeep Sharma, had on Wednesday, called them to his office for investigation. Right after they stepped out of the ADCP’s office, the accused intercepted him and vandalised his car before forcefully dragging him into his vehicle. Kapoor said that he was thrashed by Rawat and his three unidentified accomplices before being thrown out of a moving car near Vardhman Chowk.

A case has been registered under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
