Punjab excise officials to go on strike from today

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:31 IST

On the second day of their mass casual leave, the staff of the excise department including inspectors, excise, and taxation officers (ETO), and additional commissioners announced an indefinite strike from Wednesday onwards.

The staff was protesting against the alleged unlawful and unwarranted action being taken by the vigilance bureau against the officials of their department in different parts of the state.

Owing to the mass leave, all the work at the department’s Ludhiana and other offices remained suspended for two days.

The state-wide announcement was made on the call of the steering committee of the confederation of association of senior officers, ETOs, and inspectors on Tuesday.

In a representation submitted with the financial commissioner (taxation), Punjab, the members of the association stated that the state government had failed to intervene in the matter despite representations submitted with the high authorities and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on September 3 and 5.

Due to this, they announced an indefinite strike by all the cadres of the staff starting from the level of inspectors to additional commissioners.

One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said that FIRs are still being registered against the officials on flimsy grounds and arrests are also being made.

“Search operations are also being conducted in the houses of officials, which is humiliating. This has inculcated fear in the minds of officials. Further, the vigilance bureau is also making public the details regarding the properties of officials booked without investigating the matter properly,” he added.

The association has announced an indefinite strike and has urged the government to intervene in the matter. Rather than directly registering FIRs against the officials, a committee should be formed to investigate the matter, said the official.