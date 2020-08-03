Excommunicated by Akal Takht, Langah pardoned by panj pyaras at Gurdaspur gurdwara

chandigarh

Amritsar: Excommunicated by Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, after a video allegedly showing him in an objectionable position with a woman was widely shared on social media in 2017, former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah was pardoned by the panj pyaras (five beloved ones of the Guru) at Gurdwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadar in Gurdaspur district on Monday.

Langah, who also served as a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), was excommunicated in October 2017 as the Sikh clergy found him guilty of misconduct and violation of the Sikh tenets on the basis of the video. After being acquitted by the court, he pleaded for pardon before the Takht thrice but was not entertained.

TO SWEEP FLOOR OF GURDWARA FOR 21 DAYS

On Monday, he along with other family appeared before panj pyaras to apologise for the immoral act.

Considering his request, the panj pyaras awarded him tankhah (religious punishment) under which he was asked to sweep floors of the gurdwara for 21 days for an hour daily.

After Langah accepted this punishment, the panj pyaras granted him ‘amrit’ (nectar) to re-include him into the community.

“After completing the tankhah, I will do ardas to offer thanks at the gurdwara for correcting my act”, Langah said.

The amrit sanchar (a Sikh ceremony meant to grant amrit to aspirants) was organised by a nihang singh organization led by Baba Tarsem Singh, considered close to Langah.

SIKH OUTFITS OPPOSED TO PARDON

When contacted, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “By doing so, he (Langah) cannot be acquitted by Akal Takht Sahib. The order against him remains intact.”

In his last apology letter on March 13, Langah sought “forgiveness” for his “misconduct” even as he claimed that the court had absolved him of rape charges.

However, Sikh organisations are opposed to the revocation of the excommunication of the former Akali leader.

Acting on the complaint of the woman, who is a Punjab Police constable, a case was registered against Langah under Sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. In 2018, Langah was acquitted by a Gurdaspur court after the woman said that she had filed the complaint under pressure.

Sources said Langah is keen to rejoin politics and has organised public gatherings in Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency. However, the Akal Takht order remains his biggest hurdle.