Explore avenues of forest-based industry in Himachal: Minister to officials

Explore avenues of forest-based industry in Himachal: Minister to officials

He said multifarious activities need to be set up in the state to generate revenues and provide employment opportunities to the locals.

cities Updated: Sep 04, 2020 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Himachal Pradesh forest minister Rakesh Pathania on Friday presided over a meeting of the department to explore avenues for setting up of forest-based industry in the state.

He said multifarious activities need to be set up in the state to generate revenues and provide employment opportunities to the locals. He emphasised on establishing an industry for promotion of forest-based flower, fruits, dry fruits and herbs. He also stressed on the need for setting up of pine unit in the state.

A policy and guidelines for collection and removal of Chil Pine needles was also discussed. During the meeting, it was informed that a provision of investment subsidy of 50% of the capital cost for establishing pine needle based industry was being provided by the department.

As per the amendments in HP Forest Produce Transit Rules 1978, the pine needles are treated in the list of minor forest produce and export permit fee has been fixed for Rs 5 per quintal.

Pathania said industries and stakeholders such as panchayats, mahila mandals, yuvak mandals, NGOs and village forest management societies will be encouraged to involve in removal of chil pine needles.

