Extortion charges framed against PU research scholar, husband

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:59 IST

A local court on Wednesday framed extortion charges against a Panjab University research scholar and her husband for making false sexual harassment allegations against the son of former PU dean of students’ welfare (women) Neena Caplash.

The charges have been framed under Sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The trial will begin on September 24.

Caplash’s son Sahir Sharma, 25, is an advocate in the district courts.

The research scholar had filed a case against Sharma after his car hit her scooter on the PU campus in January 2017. A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

A month later, the woman approached the then vice-chancellor, Arun Kumar Grover, and submitted a sexual harassment complaint against Caplash. It was forwarded to the PU Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH), which found the allegations false.

In June 2017, the PU syndicate expelled the woman scholar, but she got stay from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Sharma moved a local court on August 10, 2017, mentioning that “false allegations of sexual harassment” were levelled against him by the woman research scholar “in conspiracy” with her husband, who is also stated to be a research scholar. He mentioned the complaint had been moved both to the police and PUCASH, and the complainant had even “blackmailed” him for money.

Sharma alleged the accident had taken place on January 7, 2017, because of the woman’s fault and she had made no police complaint initially. However, later she started demanding ₹6 lakh, and filed a false complaint, he alleged. It was further alleged that the couple was constantly blackmailing him and his family to “extract money in lieu of getting false charges dropped” and had said they would “pursue the matter till the end” and would ensure that he and his family are “defamed and compelled to leave Chandigarh”.

In one of the previous directions in December 2018, while summoning the couple, the court had observed: “Without going into the merits of the FIR in which the complainant is facing trial regarding rash and negligent driving, there is sufficient material on record which prima facie shows that the (couple) defamed the complainant by way of giving complaint to PUCASH, regarding the allegations against complainant, which were found to be false and afterthought.”

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:59 IST