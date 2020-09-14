Face shields cannot be an alternative to masks

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:36 IST

Tired of wearing face masks for long periods, many consumers are in recent weeks switching to face shields for protection against the coronavirus, while visiting friends and relatives or even at work. However, experts warn that face shields cannot be a substitute for the mask.

The biggest problem with the shield is that when worn, there are gaps between the face and the visor at two places- near the chin and the ears and scientists say that aerosolised droplets carrying the virus can enter the respiratory tract of the wearer through these gaps.

In fact earlier, when Covid-19 was believed to spread mainly through large respiratory droplets, plastic face shields that extended lower than the chin and went beyond the ears with no gap between the forehead and the shield’s head piece, were believed to be quite effective and some scientists even argued that they were better than the mask in preventing the spread of the disease. The added advantage of the shield was that it protected the eyes too and also prevented the wearer from touching the face.

However, with growing scientific evidence that airborne aerosols carrying the virus may play a major role in spreading the disease, many countries are enforcing strict rules against their usage as an alternative to face mask and reiterating that they can only provide an added layer of protection when worn over a face mask.

In fact in July, the Swiss health officials warned against using face shields as a substitute for masks and said it gave the wearer a false sense of security. According to media reports, the warning came after an outbreak of Covid-19 in a hotel in the Graubunden region, wherein it was found that hotel employees who wore face shields were infected while those who wore masks were spared.

The most recent work on the topic in Physics of Fluids, published by the American Institute of Physics on September1 , strongly discourages the use of face shields and says that they could have an adverse impact on Covid-19 mitigation efforts (“Visualising droplet dispersal for face shields and masks with exhalation valves”, Siddhartha Verma et al).

The researchers, who used qualitative visualisation to examine the performance of face shields in preventing the spread of the virus, said although the shield blocked the large respiratory droplets, the smaller aerosol-sized droplets can disperse over a wide area in lateral and longitudinal directions and flow around the visor , even though with decreasing droplet concentration.

In conclusion, the researchers recommended use of high quality cloth or plain surgical masks without exhale valves for minimizing the community spread of the disease.

Yes, face masks may win over face shields, but here again, their effectiveness will depend on the quality of the mask and even more important, how it is worn. A study published in April this year in the American Chemical Society Journal (ACS Nano), showed how a loose and ill-fitting mask considerably brought down the filtration efficiency , defeating the very purpose of wearing the mask. The research also said a hybrid cloth mask made of different fabrics provided high filtration efficiency. (“Aerosol filtration efficiency of common fabrics used in respiratory cloth masks” )

I must also mention that these days, consumers seem to be under the impression that they need not maintain social distancing, once they wear the mask. They must remember that social distancing , hand washing and correct usage of the mask are all equally and absolutely essential for protection against the virus.

To emphasise the importance of social distancing, I must mention another study published in Physics of Fluids by the same authors in June this year , which pointed to uncovered emulated coughs travelling further than the currently recommended 6-feet distancing guidelines-- in fact up to 12 feet. The authors observed that there may be need to update the current social distancing guidelines “to account for the aerosol-based transmission of pathogens”.