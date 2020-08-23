Fake report racket: Police submit initial probe report to Moga DC

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:30 IST

Five days after doctors at the civil hospital here were accused of running a fake Covid report racket in connivance with agents to conduct early tests, especially of NRIs, in lieu of money, the district police have submitted an inquiry report to deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans on Sunday.

Hans said the police have investigated the bribe allegations against a doctor for conducting Covid tests a report has been submitted to his office. “The report will be forwarded to principal health secretary for further action. Right now, I cannot disclose the report findings,” he added.

Last week, Charanjit Singh, a resident of Dehadka village in Ludhiana district, had submitted a written complaint to the DC alleging that he paid a bribe of ₹3,500 for each test of nine of his NRI family members to get the reports early.

“Our flight to Hong Kong was scheduled on August 4. We had only 72 hours to get the test reports. When I reached the Moga civil hospital along with my parents and my sister-in-law’s family on August 2, the doctors informed they cannot conduct our tests that day due to long waiting. In the meantime, one Om Parkash of Moga came to me and said if we paid ₹3,500 per person, the tests would be done that day. We had no option but to pay ₹31,500 for the nine tests,” he stated.

Later, Om Parkash also submitted an affidavit to the DC, claiming he had given ₹1.7 lakh to district epidemiologist Dr Naresh Amla to get the reports of 48 NRIs early. He said Dr Amla assured him that if any of them is tested positive, they will be given a fake negative test report.

SP Jagatpreet Singh said an inquiry report has been given to the DC, but they have asked the complainant to come again for further investigation. “All the persons who had given bribe to get the test reports are in other countries, so we need to talk to them to clear some facts, after which an additional inquiry report will be submitted. Money was taken for the tests, but right now, I cannot comment on who is guilty,” he added.

As per sources, the police have named the doctor guilty in its initial report.

FARIDKOT HEALTH DEPT HAD FLAGGED ISSUE

Suspecting that some patients from Moga had paid bribe to get Covid reports early, the Faridkot district health department had also informed the state authorities about it.

Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said some patients who came for the tests had demanded reports at the earliest stating they had paid ₹3,500 for each test in Moga. “So, we informed regarding this to the higher authorities,” he added.

A health official said the Moga doctor had requested them to conduct tests of some patients claiming their machine was not working. “During the tests, one of the patients got angry due to the delay and said he had paid ₹3,500 for the same at Moga. We were shocked to hear this, so we informed the civil surgeon,” the official added.