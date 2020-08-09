e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Fake Twitter handle of J&K L-G Sinha detected, FIR lodged

Fake Twitter handle of J&K L-G Sinha detected, FIR lodged

The LG, however, has a genuine Twitter handle by the name Manoj Sinha@manojsinha_.In the latest post on August 7, he had expressed shock and grief over loss of life in Air India plane crash in Calicut.

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 20:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Manoj Sinha
Manoj Sinha(HT File)
         

Three days after new lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha took over the post in Jammu and Kashmir, a fake Twitter handle in his name sent many including police officials into a tizzy.

Superintendent of police (cyber police) Tahir Ashraf said, “We started getting complaints that a Twitter handle in the name of honourable L-G has come up and that he has been responding to congratulatory messages. We took cognizance of the matter. An FIR has been registered and investigations have been initiated.”

The fake Twitter handle has a picture of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

The SP said the accused will be arrested soon. The LG, however, has a genuine Twitter handle by the name Manoj Sinha@manojsinha_.In the latest post on August 7, he had expressed shock and grief over loss of life in Air India plane crash in Calicut.

The SP said amid the pandemic, any such hacking, that too of a constitutional post, can lead to widespread rumours leading to chaos. He also advised people not to blindly trust content posted on social media and verify first about the authenticity of such accounts when it comes to important officials and departments.

“People should also refrain from sharing posts from such fake accounts without cross checking it because doing so may lead to disharmony and create law and order problems,” he added.

top news
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Sonia Gandhi to lead party, new leader in not too distant future: Congress
Sonia Gandhi to lead party, new leader in not too distant future: Congress
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s remark
‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s remark
PM to present new outline for self-reliant India on Aug 15: Rajnath Singh
PM to present new outline for self-reliant India on Aug 15: Rajnath Singh
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a twitter account in Hindi
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a twitter account in Hindi
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In