Fallen HP soldier’s kin reach Raj Bhavan to return gallantry award

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:38 IST

The family of a Kirti Chakra awardee soldier from Kangra district reached Raj Bhavan here on Monday to return the gallantry award to the governor as they blamed the successive state governments for failing to honour his sacrifice.

Amit Chauhan of Kangra’s Chambi village had laid down his life in Operation Rhino of the 13 Grenadier of Indian Army against terrorists in Assam on September 15, 2002. He was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra in 2004.

The fallen soldier’s 70-year-old mother, Rajkumari, said the government made false promises of honouring his son in the past 18 years.

She said she was assured naming of a government high school in Kangra besides a memorial in her son’s name, but both were empty promises by the state government. This is why she decided to return the award to the President through the Himachal governor.

“My son’s martyrdom was not recognised in nearly two decades. I don’t expect anything from anyone now,” Rajkumari said in disappointment.

Amit’s brother said he feels proud to be related to a fallen soldier, but never expected such disgrace to someone who sacrificed his life for the country.

As the slain jawan’s family members were interacting with the media outside the Raj Bhawan, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, whose convoy was passing by, invited the former to his office and assured them of looking into the matter. He requested the mother not to return the award.

Thakur said, “I am going to find out every detail on why the promises made to the family were not fulfilled and ensure that they are soon.”