e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Fallen HP soldier’s kin reach Raj Bhavan to return gallantry award

Fallen HP soldier’s kin reach Raj Bhavan to return gallantry award

Amit Chauhan of Kangra’s Chambi village had laid down his life in Operation Rhino of the 13 Grenadier of Indian Army against terrorists in Assam on September 15, 2002.

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur interacting with the fallen soldier’s family members who came from Kangra to return the Kirti Chakra to the governor in Shimla on Monday.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur interacting with the fallen soldier’s family members who came from Kangra to return the Kirti Chakra to the governor in Shimla on Monday.(Deepak Sansta/ HT)
         

The family of a Kirti Chakra awardee soldier from Kangra district reached Raj Bhavan here on Monday to return the gallantry award to the governor as they blamed the successive state governments for failing to honour his sacrifice.

Amit Chauhan of Kangra’s Chambi village had laid down his life in Operation Rhino of the 13 Grenadier of Indian Army against terrorists in Assam on September 15, 2002. He was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra in 2004.

The fallen soldier’s 70-year-old mother, Rajkumari, said the government made false promises of honouring his son in the past 18 years.

She said she was assured naming of a government high school in Kangra besides a memorial in her son’s name, but both were empty promises by the state government. This is why she decided to return the award to the President through the Himachal governor.

“My son’s martyrdom was not recognised in nearly two decades. I don’t expect anything from anyone now,” Rajkumari said in disappointment.

Amit’s brother said he feels proud to be related to a fallen soldier, but never expected such disgrace to someone who sacrificed his life for the country.

As the slain jawan’s family members were interacting with the media outside the Raj Bhawan, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, whose convoy was passing by, invited the former to his office and assured them of looking into the matter. He requested the mother not to return the award.

Thakur said, “I am going to find out every detail on why the promises made to the family were not fulfilled and ensure that they are soon.”

top news
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Pandey, Bairstow keep SRH ticking
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Pandey, Bairstow keep SRH ticking
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in
Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In