Faridabad man kills self, leaves note alleging blackmail by two

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:18 IST

Faridabad police nabbed two people on Sunday for allegedly blackmailing a 50-year-old businessman, who later killed himself by jumping into a river and left behind a note.

Police said the suspects had recorded a video of the businessman in an objectionable position, which they later used to blackmail him.

The victim, a 50-year-old printing press owner was found dead in a river flowing to Gurugram on Friday and his car was recovered from the bridge of the river.

Dharna Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, said that they received a complaint from the deceased’s son that his father had gone missing from home on August 24 and they had recovered a suicide note alleging three people for forcing him to take his life.

“The man used to run a printing press and was financially sound. A woman who was working in his office honey trapped him, along with her friend who worked at the same press,” she said.

The woman, along with her aide — identified as Vinod Kumar — recorded an objectionable video of the victim in a compromising position in a hotel.

Yadav said the woman was aware that a video was being shot, but the victim didn’t. Later, the man and the woman recruited a third person — identified as Swami alias Kripal Singh of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh — and started living in a rented accommodation in Palwal. “Vinod and Swami blackmailed the businessman for over a year and extorted Rs 15 lakh. Recently, they had again started pressurizing him to cough up more money, following which the man wrote a suicide note as he feared facing his family and took his life,” she said.

A case under section 346 (Wrongful confinement in secret) ,384 (extortion) ,506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Ballabhgarh police station against three people, including the woman.

OP Singh, commissioner of police, Faridabad, said while teams were investigating the case, they recovered the car of Kaushik from a bridge near a cremation ground in Sector 8. “Before the police could investigate the case, Ballabhgarh police received a complaint from the woman alleging rape by the victim on Friday. A day later his body was recovered from the river. As soon as we received the complaint we found it suspicious and started investigating the whereabouts of the woman,” he said.

The police teams recovered some crucial evidence, such as the video recording, and three suspects were identified as blackmailing the businessman.

The woman and her close aide were arrested and during questioning they revealed that they had laid the trap as they thought that the businessman was rich and will easily fall prey, said police.

Singh said the third suspect is still absconding and police teams are conducting raids to arrest him.