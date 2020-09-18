Farm bills dominate Day 1 of PAU’s first virtual Kisan Mela

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:26 IST

The passing of three controversial farm bills dominated the inaugural proceedings of first-ever Virtual Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday.

While inaugurating the two-day event virtually, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said, “Farmers of Punjab, with their toil and sweat, and the men of genius at PAU did their best to make the country food secure. Their outstanding contributions during the last 55 years (since Green Revolution) remain unsurpassed. But, the small state, which feeds the nation, has not been treated well. The ongoing river disputes and the two farm bills passed in the Lok Sabha are going to hit Punjab and Haryana the maximum.”

“Destiny brought Covid-19, and even during the challenging times, the godowns of Punjab were full,” he said while congratulating Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

“Already there is a shortage of water and landholdings are shrinking in Punjab. Agricultural fields as well as dairy farming need water. Future generations need food to eat. We need to think of the future of Punjab and its coming generations,” the CM stressed.

Referring to paddy crop in the current season, he hailed its average yield of 65 quintals per hectare. “Sara Punjab thauda dhanwadi hai (whole Punjab is thankful to you),” the CM said to PAU, while adding, “You have done your best.”

Sunil Jakhar, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, congratulated PAU for being a big gift to the farming community.

“Punjabi farmers and research institutes like PAU removed the ‘kalank’ (smear) of being dependent on foreign nations for food grains and transformed the country from food-deficit to food-surplus,” he said.

“For the wheat production of 1.28 crore tonnes during Covid-19 times, I salute the farmers,” he said, while calling upon the Punjab CM to ensure financial security of farmers.

“With black clouds hovering over Punjab and disruptive mentality forcing the farmers to protest, we need to work on financial security of farmers of Punjab,” he added. “If there is no wheat, no rice, no pulses, what will people eat? Let us not take anything for granted,” he observed.

Sharing details of the mela, PAU vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon said this year, the fair’s theme was “Veera saad na parali, mitti-paani vi sambhal, apne Punjab da tu rakh lai khiyaal (Dear brother, don’t burn paddy straw, conserve soil and water, take care of your Punjab).”

Addressing the farmers virtually, he advised them to make judicious use of pesticides, adopt subsidiary occupations like mushroom cultivation, beekeeping, poultry and dairy farming, etc.; connect with PAU on WhatsApp groups and through the Facebook programme every Wednesday.

He said after excellent response to the PAU Facebook programme, which helped the varsity connect to nearly 50,000 farmers, the university decided to hold the Virtual Kisan Mela via www.kisanmela.pau.edu.

Via technology, farmers will be educated about recommended varieties of wheat, pulses, vegetables, etc., and their production and protection technologies.

Urging farmers to shun paddy straw burning and adopt straw management practices, he said, “Sanu apna ghar aap hi sambhalana pau (Setting our house in order is our responsibility).”

While welcoming the farmers and farm women, Jaskarn Singh Mahal, director of extension education, PAU, said the mela was designed keeping in view farmers’ interests. “Even amid the pandemic, we hope to make this mela a big success,” he said, while sharing that more than 5,000 queries had been received from the farmers on Day 1.

GADVASU vice-chancelllor Dr Inderjeet Singh said, “Animal husbandry was intensive. Farmers should form farmer-producer organisations to reduce cost of production and get good returns for their produce.”

He also highlighted the new diploma courses and other facilities being provided by GADVASU for the benefit of youth as well as farmers.

WEBSITE GLITCHES CONTINUE

Meanwhile, PAU officials kept receiving complaints about glitches in connecting to the website www.kisanmela.pau.edu early in the day.

“We faced glitches in the morning due to heavy traffic, but fixed the problem by afternoon. We received an overwhelming response on Day 1. More than 1 lakh farmers and farm women of Punjab and adjoining states participated in the mela through social media (Facebook, YouTube) as well. Farmers interacted with experts regarding paddy straw management and direct seeded rice technology,” said TS Riar, additional director communication, PAU.