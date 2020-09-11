e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Farm unions scale up efforts to get youth, women into their fold

Farm unions scale up efforts to get youth, women into their fold

The shift is part of a plan to oppose the three new agricultural ordinances that the Centre has passed. Other farmer outfits, mostly seen as armies of old men, are also working to ‘recruit’ youth and women into their organisations.

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:54 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Women joining BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) in a Sangrur village.
Women joining BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) in a Sangrur village. (HT File photo)
         

Sangrur The district chapter of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) formed women’s wings in eight villages of Bhawanigarh block of the district recently. The development came as part of a plan to oppose the three new agricultural ordinances that the Centre has passed. Other farmer outfits, mostly seen as armies of old men, are also working to ‘recruit’ youth and women into their fold.

BKU leaders claim that the ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the government will affect the lives of women and the young. “In 2018, we decided to focus on increasing the participation of women and youth in unions. Now, we need to organise our youth and women. This is the need of the hour, as we combat these ordinances,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, state general secretary of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan).

Kokri Kalan added that the anti-farmer policies of successive governments had meant that youth and women were already against the government. It was up to the farmer leadership to channelise this energy, he claimed.

“These ordinances will damage the farm economy and women have to suffer more. We are getting a huge response and women are joining the battle against anti-farmer policies,” he added.

Harinder Bindu, 42, state leader of women’s wing of BKU Ugharan, said they already had a women’s wing in Sangrur, Bathinda, Mansa and Barnala districts.

“The Modi government passed three ordinances under the shadow of covid-19. Women protested from August 25-29. Our women activists also protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and the National Population Register (NPR) in Malerkotla,” she added. “Women are the most oppressed section, and farm debt and patriarchy impact them the most. We are getting organised in Malwa,” she added.

Kirti Kissan Union, another farmer outfit, recently formed youth wings in Sangrur, Moga, Ludhiana and Muktsar districts. Union activists are holding meetings with youth for the Barnala rally scheduled on September 14, the first day of the new Parliament session, to oppose the agri-ordinances

“We have formed five units of youth in Sangrur district. They wanted freedom, when elders were leading the movement. We will form units in other districts by September 28,”said Bhupinder Longowal, 35, state leader, Kirti Kissan Union.

“Youth must not waste time and energy in gathering votes for political parties. Agriculture is our profession and we will not allow the government to snatch it from us,” added Longowal.

top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In