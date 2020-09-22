e-paper
Farmer union members boo BJP leaders at media briefings in Sangrur, Barnala

Farmer union members boo BJP leaders at media briefings in Sangrur, Barnala

cities Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

SANGRUR Members of farmer unions on Tuesday staged protests outside the venues in Sangrur and Baranal where BJP was holding press conferences to condemn opposition parties over their anti-farm bills stand.

In Sangrur, BJP’s Kisan Morcha state general secretary Maninder Kapial and district chief Randeep Deol were addressing the media when members of Kirti Kisan Union started raising slogans against the Modi government. Police intervention saved the situation from getting out of hands.

In Barnala, members of BKU Lakhowal and Lok Insaaf Party demonstrated outside the local rest house where BJP members were briefing the media. “When farmers raised slogans, the BJP leaders left the venue. We will not allow BJP men to misguide the people of Punjab. Farmers will oppose BJP leaders in villages and towns across the state,” said Bhupinder Longowal, state convener of Kirti Kisan Union’s youth wing.

Sangrur district BJP chief Randeep Deol said some people were trying to take political mileage by opposing the bills. “The agriculture bills are pro-farmer but so-called farmer leaders are suppressing our voice,” he said.

