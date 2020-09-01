Farmers accused of illegal construction on authority land get anticipatory bail

cities

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 00:03 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The district court has granted anticipatory bail to two farmers accused of construction on the land acquired by the Noida authority.

The accused, Rishi Ram Chauhan and Nand Kishore, both residents of Baraula in Sector 49, claimed that their land on khasra numbers 767 and 768 is declared as abadi land for over 50 years.

The authority had booked them under IPC Section 447 and under the provisions of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The prosecution stated that the two accused were constructing multi-storeyed building on Noida authority’s acquired land in Baraula. They were restrained several times by the authority, but they refused to stop the work.

The court stated that as per the available documents it is clear that the Noida authority acquired the said land. However, petitioners claimed that the land was abadi land and they have not taken any compensation from authority for its acquisition, which was confirmed by Industrial Development Committee report of April 24, 2010. The committee had found the said land a fit case for regularisation and lease back on submission of ownership documents.

“Additional District Judge Vineet Chaudhary has granted anticipatory bail to the accused. Investigation officer is directed that in case situation arises that they need to be arrested, the petitioners should be released on bail on furnishing personal bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties,” Dayanand Bhati, assistant district counsel, Gautam Budh Nagar, said on Monday.

“The accused will cooperate in investigation and will be present before investigating officer when he calls them. Without court’s permission, they cannot visit foreign country. Further, it is stated that this order does not give permission to them for construction at site. The authority is free to take action on illegal construction as per law,” said Bhati.

According to Bhati, land owner Shreya Chauhan, father of petitioners, had submitted lease back papers to the authority and in January 1984, he had applied for power connection to run flour mill at this land. The authority had issued NOC for the mill and thus the physical possession was with the petitioners, although records show the legal possession of the Noida authority.