Farmers extend ‘rail roko’ stir till Oct 2

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 18:40 IST

AMRITSAR Farmers’ body Kisan Sangharsh Committee (KSC) has decided to extend its ‘rail roko’ protest against the farm laws till October 2. This was announced by committee’s general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher during a protest near Devidaspura village in Amritsar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on Monday.

The protesters laid siege to tracks on the Amritsar-Delhi rail link and were joined by hundreds of youths. “The Union government had passed the legislations to benefit big corporates. We will intensify our stir and will force the government to scrap the anti-farmer laws,” said Pandher.

The farmers under the aegis of the KSC have laid siege to the railway tracks since September 24.

Sporting yellow turbans and holding pictures of Bhagat Singh in their hands, the youths from various villages of the Majha region started thronging to the protest site around 10am. They pledged that they will continue supporting the farmers until the controversial laws are scrapped. They termed their joining the protest as “true tribute” to Bhagat Singh on his birthday.

Harpal Singh, a youth, who had come from Chabba village, said; “Now, the time has come to walk the path shown by Bhagat Singh. Every youth of Punjab should come out not only to support the farmers, but also to fulfil the dreams of our revolutionary martyrs.”

“Our fifth day’s protest is dedicated to Bhagat Singh, who had laid down his life for the freedom of the country. Now, our protest is being joined by hundreds of youth from various villages. This will give strength to our movement,” said Sukhwinder Singh Sabhran, district president of the KSC.