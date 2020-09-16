e-paper
Farmers lift blockadesfrom 3 Majha bridges

Farmers lift blockadesfrom 3 Majha bridges

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

AMRITSAR Farmers on Wednesday lifted the blockades on three main bridges of Majha region, taking cognisance of the ‘inconvenience’ they caused to the people. Farmers, however, have announced to intensify their protest against the agriculture ordinances that are being introduced in Parliament to make them laws.

Thousands of farmers, under the banner of Kisan Sangharash Committee (KSC), had laid siege to the Harike bridge connecting Majha and Malwa, the Beas bridge on the Amritsar-Delhi highway and the Hargobindpur bridge in Gurdaspur on Monday afternoon.

Farmer leaders, while lifting the blockades, said since the Centre appears to be adamant on passing the “anti-farmer” ordinances in Parliament, they will scale up their protest and a decision will be taken in a high-level meeting on Thursday.

KSC’s general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, who led the protest on Beas bridge, said, “We have lifted the protest, but that doesn’t mean our struggle has finished. Now, the protest will be intensified.”

He said, “Our further action plan may include barring the entry of political leaders, especially the Central ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, in Punjab’s villages. We may also plan to launch rail roko andolan (stir), besides organising long protest marches in all cities and villages of the state.”

KSC’s Punjab president Satnam Singh Pannu held responsible both the ruling Congress in Punjab and the BJP’s ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for playing with the sentiments of the state’s farmers.

