Farmers protesting agri ordinances lay siege to NH-44 in Khanna

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 22:11 IST

Hundreds of farmers under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU), Rajewal, blocked traffic on National Highway-44 in Khanna for two hours against the three agriculture ordinances introduced by the Centre.

BKU Rajewal president Balbir Singh Rajewal said that as per the prior announcement, farmers from across the state blocked the National Highway-44 to register their protest against the draconian farm ordinance tabled in the Lok Sabha.

The farmers first blocked the Doraha Neelo Road thereafter marched towards Khanna where they were joined by arhtiyas and other labour organisations.

The farmers blocked the NH-44 for two hours, allowing only emergency vehicles to pass.

However, the police swung into action and eased traffic jam on NH-44. Cars and other LMVs were diverted towards slip roads and other alternate passages.

Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli also joined the protesting farmers and extended his party’s support.

Addressing the gathering, Rajewal said, “While the entire sector has witnessed a decline, it is the farming sector which is a saving grace. Punjab had initiated a green revolution in the country and the state’s water and soil were abused for filling the grain godowns of the country. Now, the ruling BJP has backstabbed the farmers and planning to sell the farming sector to the big cooperates by establishing parallel markets (open market).”

“Sadly, there will be no check on these markets, and taking legal action too would be a tough task. Small farmers will be reduced to slavery if this ordinance comes into effect,” said Rajewal.

He said that representatives of 11 farmers’ unions from Punjab and 31 from Haryana will visit Delhi to register their protest against the ordinance.