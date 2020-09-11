e-paper
Home / Cities / Farmers, sacked PTIs gherao Haryana deputy CM’s house in Sirsa

Farmers, sacked PTIs gherao Haryana deputy CM’s house in Sirsa

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Protesters outside the residence of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala in Sirsa on Friday.
Protesters outside the residence of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala in Sirsa on Friday.(Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

Farmers and sacked Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) staged a protest outside the residence of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala in Sirsa on Friday to condemn the use of force on protesters in Kurukshetra’s Pipli.

A farm leader, Vakil Pachar, expressed outrage over the lathicharge on farmers and middlemen.

“Dushyant Chautala has not spoken a single word over the lathicharge incident. The farmers are protesting against three ordinances promulgated by the Centre. Instead of raising their issues, he is sitting in the BJP’s lap. His brother Digvijay Chautala is making a fool of the farmers by demanding a probe into the matter. The Jannayak Janata Party has failed to raise our issues before its ally (the BJP),” he added.

Pachar said the agrarian community wants either Dushyant to pull back his support to the BJP or clear his stand over the issue. “It is shameful that the BJP ministers are lodging FIRs against the protesters and calling them Congress workers. On the other hand, Dushyant Chautala is mum on this issue. People have voted for him to raising their grievances and not to enjoy power,” he said.

A standoff between the police and protesters continued for an hour outside Chautala’s house. Later, the protesters were sent back by the police and administration.

