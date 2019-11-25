Fatal accident on Pune-Satara rd: 25-year-old med student’s head crushed in helmet

pune

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:26 IST

PUNE A medical student has died after the two-wheeler she was riding was hit by a medium-sized goods carrier on Monday afternoon.

Ekta Korawade, 25, from Chandsar in Jalgaon district, was on her way towards Katraj on her two-wheeler when the vehicle hit her from behind near the Zoological park on the Pune-Satara road.

Korawade, according to the Bharati Vidyapeeth police, was wearing helmet when the accident happened, however, the accident was so severe, that her head got crushed inside the helmet and she died instantly..

Korawade is second year student of MD (ayurveda), at the Tilak Ayurved College in Rasta peth.