e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Fatal accident on Pune-Satara rd: 25-year-old med student’s head crushed in helmet

Ekta Korawade, 25, from Chandsar in Jalgaon district, was on her way towards Katraj on her two-wheeler when the vehicle hit her from behind near the Zoological park on the Pune-Satara road.

pune Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Korawade is second year student of MD (ayurveda), at the Tilak Ayurved College in Rasta peth
Korawade is second year student of MD (ayurveda), at the Tilak Ayurved College in Rasta peth(HT PHOTO)
         

PUNE A medical student has died after the two-wheeler she was riding was hit by a medium-sized goods carrier on Monday afternoon.

Ekta Korawade, 25, from Chandsar in Jalgaon district, was on her way towards Katraj on her two-wheeler when the vehicle hit her from behind near the Zoological park on the Pune-Satara road.

Korawade, according to the Bharati Vidyapeeth police, was wearing helmet when the accident happened, however, the accident was so severe, that her head got crushed inside the helmet and she died instantly..

Korawade is second year student of MD (ayurveda), at the Tilak Ayurved College in Rasta peth.

top news
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in 9 out of 20 cases in Maharashtra irrigation scam
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in 9 out of 20 cases in Maharashtra irrigation scam
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
‘Get 15 explosives, kill people at one go’: SC rebukes Centre, states on pollution
‘Get 15 explosives, kill people at one go’: SC rebukes Centre, states on pollution
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Week after uniform row, Rajya Sabha marshals switch back to bandhgalas
Week after uniform row, Rajya Sabha marshals switch back to bandhgalas
Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone is coming to India
Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone is coming to India
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News