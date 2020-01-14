Fatal accidents in Thane dropped 19% in 2019, say police

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:22 IST

Traffic violations in Thane increased and number of fatal accidents dipped in 2019 as compared to the previous year, said the police.

“In 2018, Thane traffic police recorded around 6 lakh cases of traffic violations while the number was around 8 lakh in 2019. This year, we aim to take action against more violations,” said Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Thane, during the inauguration of road safety week on Monday.

He was addressing 500 college students at the programme at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane. “Last year saw 19% dip in fatal accidents in Thane and 12% decrease in all accidents,” said Kale.

Vivek Phansalkar, police commissioner of Thane, appealed to the youth to follow traffic rules. “It is the duty of every citizen to follow traffic rules and make roads safer,” he said.

Many awareness events have planned for the road safety week, which will conclude on January 22. “As part of road safety programme, we will have seminars for autorickshaw drivers and bus drivers. Street plays, flash mobs and bike rally which will be organised to educate the public in various traffic divisions, including Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar,” said an official from traffic department, Thane.