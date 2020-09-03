e-paper
FICO demands regulation in steel prices

FICO demands regulation in steel prices

FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular and general secretary Rajeev Jain have requested Union minister of steel Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and resolve the issue

cities Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) has strongly opposed the hike in steel prices and demanded the formation of a committee to regulate the pricing and rationalise them from the central government.

FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular and general secretary Rajeev Jain have requested Union minister of steel Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and resolve the issue. They also requested the minister to ban export of steel in order to facilitate indigenous manufacturers.

Kular stated that the prices have risen by Rs 3,000 per tonne from September 1, which is totally unjustified considering the MSMEs.

Steep hike in steel prices are observed every month, and the industry is facing huge losses as previous orders have not been completed yet, he added.

“The industry is forced to purchase steel and iron at renewed prices. The frequent hike is fatal for the industry and indigenous manufacturers” he said.

With the easing of lockdown, industrial units are operational at around 40% of their capacity, due to social distancing and other government SOPs. Though the demand for products have increased, but production capacity hasn’t.

“Steel prices have increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per tonne in last 45 days, which is totally unacceptable to the industry and consumers. As the source of income has gone down, prices of the finished goods have started increasing, which is a direct burden on the common man,” he said.

