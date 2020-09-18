e-paper
Home / Cities / Fight between actors Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar takes political turn

Fight between actors Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar takes political turn

cities Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:09 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
         

Controversial Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s objectionable remarks against another actor Urmila Matondkar took a political turn, as state Congress unit criticised Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for supporting Ranaut, which according to them, has led to the latter’s relentless remarks against Mumbai and now Matondkar. The party has demanded an apology from the actor as well as the BJP. On the other hand, the BJP said Ranaut was responding to verbal attacks on her and there was no reason for the party to support her.

Ranaut called Matondkar a “soft porn actor” on a news channel, which led to another controversy. Many on the social media slammed her remarks. She was responding to Matondkar’s criticism where she called her “Rudaali”, a professional mourner hired in certain areas of Rajasthan after the death of a relative. Earlier, Ranaut had compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said BJP’s support has emboldened Ranaut to go to an extent of using such detestable words for Urmila. He also alleged that BJP has been revengeful against the state since they lost power last year. “Strongly condemn reprehensible remarks of @kanganateam against urmilamatondkar ji. BJP has been revengeful to Maharashtra since they lost power. Urmila ji has given us award winning masterpieces. We are proud of Urmila ji who truly represents culture of Maharashtra. A woman from a Marathi middle-class background & a complete outsider in film industry, Urmila ji became a successful star solely by her talent and hard work,” Sawant said in a series of tweets.

“BJP called Kangana Jhansi ki Rani, gave her Y category security, facilitated meeting with governor and extended full support even though she kept abusing Mumbai, insulted 13 crore Maharashtrians, 106 martyrs on the BJP’S script. She boasts of BJP support & a guarantee of BJP ticket,” he added.

State BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said, “Ranaut is being attacked physically and verbally and she is responding to it. Whatever she said about Matondkar is her response to what the former has said about her.”

“Ranaut was given security considering the threat she was getting over coming to Mumbai and she has also made a demand. People call her “Jhansi ki Rani” because she has played her character in a movie just like Amitabh Bachchan played a character named “Shahenshah”. There is no reason for the BJP to support her. It also doesn’t suit the Congress to support the people who are attacking her [Ranaut],” said the BJP spokesperson.

