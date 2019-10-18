Fight between cousins, but over Assembly seat in Yavatmal

cities

Two members from a family that gave the state two chief ministers – Vasantrao Naik and Sudhakarrao Naik – are contesting the Assembly elections against each other. Indraneel and Nilay Naik are cousins and the fight is likely to decide who will continue the legacy of the Naik family from Pusad constituency in Yavatmal district of western Vidarbha.

Indraneel, 37, is the son of former minister Manohar Naik. He is contesting on a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket. Nilay, 56, is the son of Madhukar Naik, elder brother of Manohar Naik. He is the BJP’s candidate for the seat. Both are grandsons of the late Vasantrao Naik, the longest serving chief minister of Maharashtra, who occupied the position for 11 years.

Both are nephews of former chief minister Sudhakarao Naik. Indraneel’s father was a minister in the successive Congress-NCP governments between 1999 and 2014.

The Naik family has tremendous influence over Banjara community, a scheduled tribe, which is in significant number in Yavatmal and a deciding factor in Pusad constituency. The total number of voters in the constituency is 2.95 lakh.

The contest in Pusad has been one-sided so far. The family has never lost the seat since 1952, more than six decades (67 years) ago, when Vasantrao Naik contested the elections for the first time. This time, there is a close contest, although the seat will remain with the family, irrespective of the results.

The BJP is using all its strength to ensure a win in one of the bastions of the NCP, formerly with the Congress. It has got the constituency in the seat-sharing arrangement with the Shiv Sena, and has even got a member of the Naik family as their candidate. The BJP got Nilay elected as a legislative council member last year, so he could start preparations for the polls.

On October 14, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis himself held a public meeting in Pusad and asked people’s support for Nilay, who according to him, deserves to carry on Vasantrao’s legacy.

Insiders say the Naik family made all attempts to persuade Nilay not to contest the polls, but he remained firm. There were speculations that Manohar Naik tried to shift either to the Sena or BJP, but that didn’t work. Nilay’s last attempt to defeat his uncle (Manohar) failed in 2009, when he contested the Assembly polls as an independent. He could get only 14,486 votes against 77,136 votes polled for Naik, after which he (Nilay) made peace with the family and also returned to the NCP.

Vasantrao Naik was a hardcore Congress leader and is considered as father of green revolution in Maharashtra. He gave a boost to industrial development of Maharashtra during his tenure. Sudhakarrao Naik was one of the nephews of Vasantrao Naik.

He was replaced with Pawar following communal riots in Mumbai in 1992-93. Both Sudhakarrao and Manohar were among the founders of NCP when Pawar floated the party in 1999. Despite the Naiks shifting from the Congress to NCP in 1999 when it was formed, people from Pusad continue to stand behind the family. The four-term Pusad MLA Manohar Naik is now 77 and owing to health issues wants his younger son (Indraneel) to carry on the legacy.

“Despite being a minister, Manohar Naik did nothing in the past so many years. People here are still struggling to get basic amenities. No new industry came up so that youths wouldn’t have to go out of the district looking for jobs. Even our grandfather (Vasantrao Naik) would be upset with him (Manohar Naik),” Nilay attacked his uncle, while addressing a public meeting.

He claims that his uncle disrupted the family tradition by passing on the legacy to his own son (Indraneel). Vasantrao Naik passed the legacy to his nephew Sudhakarrao Naik; Sudhakarrao passed it to his younger brother Manohar Naik, but the latter chose his son and used him for his own benefits.

But according to Indraneel, Nilay is very ambitious which made him revolt against the family decision. “I didn’t ask for the candidature. This is not my decision, but of the entire family,” said Indraneel, who is making debut in electoral politics. The law graduate from Nanded was working with his father as his campaign manager since 2004. Nilay too is a law graduate from Pune Law College.

“He (Nilay) is so ambitious and demanding that he wanted to contest from Pusad back in 1995, when the family had decided that my father (Manohar Naik) will carry on the legacy,” said Yayati Naik, elder son of Manohar Naik. “He (Nilay) was given a few options such as Digras and Umarkhed constituencies in Yavatmal district, but he remained adamant.”

Manohar Naik contested the assembly elections for the first time in 1995.

“The Banjara community considers Manohar Naik their God, as he is very generous and always helps those who are in need. This is the reason they prefer him over anyone and Indraneel will get its benefits,” said Akhilesh Agrawal, a journalist working with a Marathi daily. “Nilay could not establish his leadership in the constituency in the past so many years. He is not like his uncle, who developed a rapport with the community,” said Rajkumar Bhitkar, a senior journalist from another Marathi daily.

In the last assembly polls, Manohar defeated his Shiv Sena opponent Prakashrao Deosarkar with a margin of 65,019 votes. Deosarkar could get only 28,707 votes, while BJP candidate Vasantrao Patil polled 19,088 votes. In 2009, Manohar’s winning margin was 30,840 votes.

The constituency is still struggling to get basic amenities such as water, roads etc. There are no big industrial units in Pusad thus unemployment is also a major problem here. While the two sugar mills have shut, of the two spinning mills, one has shut down and the other has reduced the number of shifts from four to one, leaving many jobless. A large number of people from Banjara and tribal community still migrate to western Maharashtra for three months (November to February) every year for employment. They work there as farm labourers during sugarcane cutting season.

