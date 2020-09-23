e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Film policy may be tweaked by UP govt for Film City

Film policy may be tweaked by UP govt for Film City

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:03 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
         

The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to tweak the state government’s film policy 2018 to benefit filmmakers who are keen to set up studios at the proposed film city near the international airport at Jewar along 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority has also expedited the process to ready land for the development of the dedicated infotainment (Film City) zone in sector 21, which would be spread across 1,000 acres of land just next to the Noida International Greenfield airport project site.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has told filmmakers that it will make necessary changes in the film policy 2018 provided they are ready to invest in the project proposed to give boost growth in this region. Once the filmmakers submit their proposals pertaining to their plan of setting up studios, the state government will work accordingly and do the needful,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority, which has expedited work on land acquisition in sector 21.

The YEIDA officials said they expect filmmakers to seek lower land rates, waiver on stamp duty and other benefits.

If the state government feels the waivers will invite investment from filmmakers and fuel the local economy, then it will change provisions in the film policy 2018, officials said.

The YEIDA has 835 hectares of land that it had bought from farmers long time back.

“We have started taking steps to buy the remaining 165 hectares from farmers who are willing to give land for the project. With consent, the farmers will directly sell land for the film city,” said Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh government had established the Yamuna authority in 2002 to encourage industrial development and notified 2.5 lakh hectares of land along the 165 km Yamuna Expressway for the purpose.

Ever since the Noida International Greenfield airport project was approved at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway, global investors have started showing interest in buying the land along this region.

The concessionaire Switzerland Company Zurich is likely to start work at airport project on ground soon after restrictions over air travel imposed amid the Covid-19 pandemic are over.

“With the airport at Jewar, expressways, the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor and other world-class projects, the Film City will be a suitable project in this region,” Singh said.

top news
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In