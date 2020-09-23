Film policy may be tweaked by UP govt for Film City

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:03 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to tweak the state government’s film policy 2018 to benefit filmmakers who are keen to set up studios at the proposed film city near the international airport at Jewar along 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority has also expedited the process to ready land for the development of the dedicated infotainment (Film City) zone in sector 21, which would be spread across 1,000 acres of land just next to the Noida International Greenfield airport project site.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has told filmmakers that it will make necessary changes in the film policy 2018 provided they are ready to invest in the project proposed to give boost growth in this region. Once the filmmakers submit their proposals pertaining to their plan of setting up studios, the state government will work accordingly and do the needful,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority, which has expedited work on land acquisition in sector 21.

The YEIDA officials said they expect filmmakers to seek lower land rates, waiver on stamp duty and other benefits.

If the state government feels the waivers will invite investment from filmmakers and fuel the local economy, then it will change provisions in the film policy 2018, officials said.

The YEIDA has 835 hectares of land that it had bought from farmers long time back.

“We have started taking steps to buy the remaining 165 hectares from farmers who are willing to give land for the project. With consent, the farmers will directly sell land for the film city,” said Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh government had established the Yamuna authority in 2002 to encourage industrial development and notified 2.5 lakh hectares of land along the 165 km Yamuna Expressway for the purpose.

Ever since the Noida International Greenfield airport project was approved at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway, global investors have started showing interest in buying the land along this region.

The concessionaire Switzerland Company Zurich is likely to start work at airport project on ground soon after restrictions over air travel imposed amid the Covid-19 pandemic are over.

“With the airport at Jewar, expressways, the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor and other world-class projects, the Film City will be a suitable project in this region,” Singh said.