e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Film producer held for fraud

Film producer held for fraud

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Delhi police’s economic offences wing (EOW) on Sunday said they arrested a Bollywood producer for allegedly cheating nearly 100 people by promising them good returns in an investment scheme.

At least 88 complaints have been received so far against the person named Chanderkant Sharma, seniors officers said .

Joint commissioner of police (EOW) OP Mishra said the complainants said they were trapped into a pyramid investment scheme -- a fraudulent system of making money based on recruiting an ever-increasing number of investors -- floated by Sharma through his company, Cine Mirchi Productions Private Limited.

“The directors of the company are Chanderkant Sharma and his wife Neeraj Sharma. Through this company, Sharma produced two movies -- The Great Indian Casino, which has been released, and Lust Wala Love, which is yet to be released. The complainants have alleged that the company lured people with a promise of high returns of more than 70% by investments in entertainment sector and other undefined projects,” Mishra said.

Several bank accounts in Sharma’s name were detected and scrutinised. “A lookout circular was issued against the Sharma to prevent him from fleeing the country but it was learnt he was continuing with the investment schemes and relaunching his fraudulent plan from unidentified locations. This input was developed and we zeroed in on him in Chandigarh and arrested him,” the officer said.

Sharma was also booked under section 506 of the IPC for criminal intimidation because many complainants said he threatened them, he said.

The joint commissioner said Sharma’s modus operandi was to indulge in extensive publicity campaigns of his business. “He used to publish his photographs with leading Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities and actors to lure investors. Complainants said the couple lured investors by announcing they would make one international movie every year. They held seminars and movie launches in luxury hotels in Delhi and Mumbai,” the officer said.

Sharma promised weekly payouts to investors. The approximate amount of money invested by the complainants is approximately Rs 6 crore, he said.

The website of Cine Mirchi Productions Pvt Ltd displays no contact information. A mail sent to the company’s email address found online remained unanswered.

top news
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In