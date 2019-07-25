FIR against man for sedating couple, fleeing with their belongings

The Ghaziabad police have registered an FIR against a 30-year-old man for allegedly calling a Pune-based couple to a hotel in Ghaziabad for an interview and fleeing with their belongings after mixing sedatives in their food on July 22.

Maintaining that an FIR under IPC sections for causing hurt by means of poison and theft pertaining to the case has been registered at Link Road police station, police said the suspect has been identified as Parker Fernandez. However, police are yet to find out who he is.

The cops said that 51-year-old Satish Dandegaonkar and his wife Varsha had come across an advertisement in a newspaper in which there was an offer for perfume dealership in European countries.

“We only have the name of the suspect which could be wrong. He also submitted his Adhaar card/IDs at the hotel. Those are being verified. We also have a CCTV footage in which the suspect is seen speaking to the hotel staff at the reception. Our teams are trying to trace him at the earliest,” said Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city).

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 23:52 IST