First bone donation in city successfully executed with coordinated effort

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:15 IST

The first bone donation in Pune took place at the state run Sassoon General Hospital on August 25 when 49-year-old ex-serviceman donated his bones and corneas to the hospital.

Aarti Gokhale, chief coordinator, at the Zonal Transplant Coordination committee (ZTCC) said the donor, Vijay Maruti Kadam, who had served in the army for 17 years, passed away under tragic circumstances due to death by hanging. On August 25 when his body was brought to Sassoon Hospital by the police, his family was approached by the eye donation counsellor, Manisha Pandhare, for cornea donation where Kadam’s wife, nephew and cousin gave their consent.

Sensing their willingness to go beyond corneal donation, the details were conveyed to Mohan Foundation’s Transplant Coordinator, Akash Salve, Gokhale said.

According to her, when counselled, the family expressed their wish to donate skin and bones too and once the police and forensics formalities were completed, a team of orthopaedic surgeons at Sassoon Hospital retrieved a few ribs and the iliac crest. The bones were transported from Pune, by Mohan Foundation’s coordinator and handed over to the Bone bank at Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel (Mumbai).

Gokahle said, to retrieve the bones, a central incision is made in the body and only a few ribs are retrieved so that the rib cage does not collapse and the body is not disfigured. The experts take utmost care to ensure that the body does not get disfigured in any manner. “Retrieval of iliac crest only leads to a slight compression. The donated bones are helpful for patients who have their bones removed due to cancer, infection or injuries,” she said.

According to Jaya Jairam, Project Manager at Mohan Foundation, “There is still lack of awareness and also discomfort with respect to donating other tissues like skin and bones but slowly people are getting educated.”

She said the donation was possible because of the cooperation extended by Sassoon Hospital’s orthopaedic surgeon, Dr S Shintre, head of the Orthopaedic department, Dr Pravin Deokate, Dr Rachit Shah and Dr Jignesh Tandel. Dr Harish Tatia, forensic department, Dr Ajay Taware, medical superintendent, Dr Yogesh Gavali anaesthesia and Arjun Rathod, Social Work Department.

