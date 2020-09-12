Five arrested with marijuana worth ₹27 lakh; used to sell contraband online

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:48 IST

Noida: The Noida police on Saturday arrested five alleged drug peddlers and seized 4.25 kg marijuana worth ₹27 lakh from them. The men are linked to a bigger drugs supplying group in the national capital region, the police said, adding that all the suspects come from affluent families and are students of different institutes in Delhi and Noida.

The suspects, who are in their early twenties, have been identified as Himanshu Pawar, a resident of Noida Sector 19 who is the kingpin of the operation, Rohit Singh of Sector 71, Aman Srivastava of Sector 20, Vishal Tiwari of Sector 27 and Prince Nayak, a Delhi resident.

“Prince was supplying the narcotics to them from Delhi. We are working on tracing the Delhi suppliers,” said RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

The police officials said that the suspects had a social media group through which they interacted with potential customers in posh areas across Delhi-NCR for sale of the drugs. Supply was also made to educational institutions, said the police.

However, the police are not taking any action against the customers for now, the SHO said, adding that the drugs were being supplied to some particular people.

The officials are now working on tracing other suppliers and distributors associated with the operation. “There are other people who are connected to this. We have some call records and manual inputs, and are working on these leads while the suspects are also being questioned. More arrests will be made soon,” said Singh

The police officials also said that the quality of marijuana was much more sophisticated than street marijuana as the quantity that would have been sold for ₹100 in the open market was instead being sold for ₹7,000.

The arrests were made from Sector 27 on Saturday morning following a tip-off about the operation. The suspects have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, the police said. The police have also seized a Swift car.