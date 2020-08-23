e-paper
Home / Cities / Five farmers held with 1kg heroin on border

Five farmers held with 1kg heroin on border

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
All the accused farmers are residents of border village Van Tara Singh of Tarn Taran.
All the accused farmers are residents of border village Van Tara Singh of Tarn Taran.(Representational photo)
         

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday arrested five farmers with 1kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan along the international border in Tarn Taran district.

The arrested persons have been identfied as Bikramjit Singh, Nirmal Singh, Nachhatar Singh, Punjab Singh and Raju. All are residents of border village Van Tara Singh of Tarn Taran.

As per information, BSF personnel had stopped them at the gate of a barbed security fence and on checking a bag, 1.20kg heroin was recovered from their possession.

In Naushehra Dhala village falling under Sarai Amanat Khan police station, more than 2kg heroin was recovered from a field. Tarsem Singh, owner of the land, has been booked under the NDPS Act. However, he is absconding.

