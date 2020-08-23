Five farmers held with 1kg heroin on border

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:39 IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday arrested five farmers with 1kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan along the international border in Tarn Taran district.

The arrested persons have been identfied as Bikramjit Singh, Nirmal Singh, Nachhatar Singh, Punjab Singh and Raju. All are residents of border village Van Tara Singh of Tarn Taran.

As per information, BSF personnel had stopped them at the gate of a barbed security fence and on checking a bag, 1.20kg heroin was recovered from their possession.

In Naushehra Dhala village falling under Sarai Amanat Khan police station, more than 2kg heroin was recovered from a field. Tarsem Singh, owner of the land, has been booked under the NDPS Act. However, he is absconding.