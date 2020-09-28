e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five more succumb to virus in Himachal

Five more succumb to virus in Himachal

Two deaths were reported in Mandi and one each in Kinnaur, Una and Sirmaur. The death toll has mounted to 175.

cities Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
(HT File)
         

Himachal Pradesh on Monday registered five more deaths due to Covid-19 while 266 fresh infections took the state tally to 14,457.

Two deaths were reported in Mandi and one each in Kinnaur, Una and Sirmaur. The death toll has mounted to 175.

Of the new cases, 70 were reported in Kangra, 41 in Shimla, 28 each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur, 24 in Mandi, 16 in Kullu, 15 in Bilaspur, 14 in Lahaul-Spiti, 11 in Solan, seven each in Chamba and Una and five in Kinnaur.

In Kangra, 24 trainee jawans of Himachal Pradesh Police tested positive at the Police Training College, Daroh.

There are 3,650 active cases in the state. As many as 268 more people have been discharged, taking overall recoveries to 10,552.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 2,929 cases followed by Kangra where 2,189 people have been infected. Sirmaur has 1,785 cases Mandi 1,656, Una 1,244, Shimla 1,219, Hamirpur 910, Chamba 814, Bilaspur 781, Kullu 589, Kinnaur 190 and Lahaul-Spiti 151.

top news
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
Journalist associations press for strict action in Chhattisgarh scribe attack case
Journalist associations press for strict action in Chhattisgarh scribe attack case
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In