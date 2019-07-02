Five of family die as car rams into truck in Haryana’s Sirsa

Five members of a family were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck near Sahuwala village of Sirsa on late Sunday night.

While three victims died on the spot, the two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Vikas, 36, his wife Seenu , 35, daughter Bhavya, 11, his younger brother Ghanshyam Das, 29, and Ghanshyam’s wife Shilpa, all residents of Dabwali city.

Sub-inspector Krishan Lal of Bara Gudha police station said that Ghanshyam Das and Shilpa had tied the knot just four days ago and were returning home after visiting her parents when the mishap took place.

“The truck driver, however, managed to flee from the spot,” the sub-inspector added.

Five members of a family were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck near Sahuwala village of Sirsa on late Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Vikas, 36, his wife Seenu , 35, daughter Bhavya, 11, his younger brother Ghanshyam Das, 29, and Ghanshyam’s wife Shilpa, all residents of Dabwali city.

They are survived by Vikas’ 75-year-old mother Sharda

and nine-year-old daughter Bhavna, 9.

As per the police, Vikas and Ghanshyam are farm commission agents (arhatiyas).

Sub-inspector Krishan Lal of Bara Gudha police station said that Ghanshyam Das and Shilpa had tied the knot just four days ago and were returning home after visiting her parents when the mishap took place.

While Seenu, Bhavya and Shilpa died on the spot, passersby rushed Vikas and Ghanysham to a government hospital in Odhan, where doctors declared them brought dead. “The truck driver, meanwhile, fled the spot,” the sub-inspector said. He added that a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified driver of the truck, bearing a Rajasthan number plate.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 03:03 IST