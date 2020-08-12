Flash flood washes away temporary bridge in Kinnaur

cities

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:42 IST

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains washed away a temporary bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district near Skibba village on Wednesday, officials said.

The area has been cut off from district headquarters Reckongpeo and some fields have also been damaged. The movement of heavy vehicles towards Pooh and Kaza has been stopped. Besides the bridge, a three-metre-long stretch of a road in Skiba village also washed away, a district official said.

No loss of life has been reported.

Meanwhile, Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap also advised people to avoid venturing towards Satluj river as the water will be released from Nathpa Dam at the rate of 1,500 cusecs which will increase the level river.

Heavy showers to continue till August 18

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said heavy rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till August 18.

On Wednesday, rains lashed isolated places in Kangra and Una districts while light to moderate rainfall was witnessed at many places of the state. Maximum temperatures increased by one to two degrees while minimum temperatures in the state were normal.

Guler in Kangra district received 105mm rain which was the highest in the state followed by Amb in Una district which received 67mm rain. Gaggal in Kangra district received 63mm rain while Naina Devi in Bilaspur district received 47mm rain. Berthin, a town in Bilaspur district received 37 mm, Nadaun and Bilaspur witnessed 35mm each, Jogindernagar 32mm, Mandi 22mm, Una 21mm, Palampur 15mm, Solan 13.8mm Dharamshala 10.6mm and Shimla received 5mm rain.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 24.5°C while Kufri recorded 19.5°C. Maximum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Dharamshala was 26.2°C, 22.2°C. and 27.8°C respectively. Solan recorded 30.5°C, Bilaspur 30°C, Hamirpur 29.8°C, and Nahan 26.9°C.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district was the coldest place at 13.6°C minimum temperature while Una was the hottest at 34°C maximum temperature.