Focus on skill development is prime agenda for me: Sisodia

Focus on skill development is prime agenda for me: Sisodia

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said he would work on enhancing the status of skill education in the national capital in his second term as the education minister.

Sisodia visited two Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Harinagar and Tilak Nagar on Tuesday to take stock of the educational activities and their functioning. “Delhi has laid a strong foundation for school education. Now, concrete steps are being taken to lift the capital, as well as the nation, from the economic downturn by encouraging skill development and entrepreneurship,” he said.

The education minister said every student in Delhi will be fully equipped with an adequate understanding of modern technology and practical training as per the industry’s requirement. “The Delhi government has taken significant steps in the skill development and soon we will see results. The Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University will set an example not only for our country but for the whole world. It is our endeavour that every child should get vocational education as per their interest and ability so that they can achieve great success in their careers,” he said.

Sisodia said he will visit ITIs , polytechnic and skill development centres in the city for the next few days to understand the needs and requirements to bring them to standards of excellence. “Due to the economic crisis caused by the Corona pandemic, Delhi is fully committed to providing adequate skills and entrepreneurship needed for the economic uplift of the country. Under this, along with skills training, apprenticeship opportunities will be given. The main goal will be to provide better placement and attractive salaries to all trainees while winning the trust of the industrial institutions. Financial assistance and scholarships will be available for the students,” he said.

