Follow Covid-19 lockdown norms or face legal action: Kalyan-Dombivli civic body warns housing societies

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:50 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
         

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will serve notices to housing societies in its jurisdiction asking residents to strictly adhere to home isolation and lockdown norms. The civic body has also warned of legal action if societies fail to follow the guidelines.

KDMC recorded 451 new positive cases on Monday, taking the total number of Covid cases to 35,410.

“Since 80% cases are reported from buildings and societies in Kalyan-Dombivli, we need to keep a track of them and ensure that all norms are being followed. We have decided to serve notices to the housing complexes asking them to follow the guidelines and help us in controlling the spread of the infection,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

She further said, “We have been analysing cases in housing complexes and other areas. We have realised that most of the positive cases are from housing societies. It has also been found that societies are not adhering to guidelines properly.”

Earlier on August 30, 32 members of a family from Kalyan’s Joshibaug area tested positive for Covid-19 infection. The civic health department has claimed that such cluster cases are being reported in other KDMC areas too.

Sandeep Desai, a resident of Gandhare in Kalyan (West), said, “Even the family members of an infected person are seen roaming outside. Some residents don’t wear masks or maintain social distance. At the same time, there is no monitoring from the civic body or police now.”

Sajan John, 38, a resident of Godrej Hill in Kalyan (West), said, “Post Unlock-3, no norms are being followed by housing society or at public places.”

