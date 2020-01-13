Follow policy for use of plastic waste in road construction strictly: HC to HP govt

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 22:45 IST

The Himachal Pradesh high court has directed the state to ensure that the policy for use of plastic waste in construction of roads is followed in letter and spirit. He issued the direction to the state while disposing of a writ petition seeking to direct authorities to use plastic waste for different purposes.

The judgment was passed by a division bench comprising justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary and justice Anoop Chitkara on December 31, 2019, on a writ petition filed by the People for Responsible Governance, a non-government organisation.

Principal secretary, public works department (PWD), informed the high court that in compliance to the directions passed during earlier hearings, the state government considered the use of plastic waste in road construction at various levels and has framed a policy that was notified on October 1 last year.

Detailed guidelines have been laid down in the policy framed by the state government for use of plastic waste by the various government agencies and minimum support price was being provided to the rag pickers and Individuals for collecting plastic waste from households.

Provisions have been made for collection of plastic waste and its use not only for construction of road but also for generation of energy.

State government submitted that the PWD has already started acting upon the provisions of the policy and taken a decision to identify stretches of the roads in the state for using the plastic waste in bituminous concrete in coordination with technical assistance of Central Power Research Institute (CPRI).

The pilot project has also been executed by the PWD by laying bituminous concrete on Tara Devi- Gumber road in Shimla (urban) division in 2019. Apart from it, the PWD has now taken a decision to use plastic waste in construction of roads as per the guidelines contained in the policy.

“In view of the developments so taken place, during the pendency of the writ petition, this litigation has achieved the purpose for which it was filed and is accordingly, disposed of with an expectation that the respondents/state, particularly the HP public works department, shall follow the provisions contained in the policy in the matter of construction of roads in Himachal Pradesh, in its letter and spirit,” said the high court.

The court also appreciated the counsel of the petitioner Rajnish Maniktala in espousing the issue in the writ petition concerning with the larger public interest.