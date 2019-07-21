Food delivery man, two others held for gunrunning

New Delhi: A 26-year-old food delivery man and his two associates were arrested for their alleged involvement in the trafficking and supply of illegal firearms and ammunition to criminals in Delhi-NCR, the police said Saturday. Five pistols and seven cartridges were seized from the arrested men.

The arrested men were identified as Pradeep alias Luka, a food delivery man, and his two associates Kishan and Ranjan, both in their early 20s.

Police said Pradeep was supplying illegal firearms to associates of jailed gangster, Kishan alias Chapti, who has many heinous cases such as murder and robbery against him. By procuring arms and ammunition, Chapti was gathering strength as his associates were planning to commit a robbery in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and kill their rivals.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said the district’s anti-auto theft squad received information that an illegal arms supplier would come near D2 market in Vasant Kunj to deliver a consignment of firearms early Wednesday.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid and Pradeep was caught as he arrived there carrying a laptop bag. The bag was opened and two pistols and two cartridges were recovered. His interrogation led to the arrest of his two associates between Wednesday and Friday. Recovery of three pistols and five bullets was also made,” DCP Arya said.

The DCP said Pradee’s interrogation revealed that he was working as a food delivery man for a restaurant in south Delhi. A few months ago, he came in touch with the jailed gangster, who lured him into supplying firearms to his gang members.

“Pradeep joined the illegal business for money,” he said.

