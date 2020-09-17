For getting registry appointment, buyers and sellers also need to pay MCG dues

Gurugram:

Buyers and sellers of property, along with obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the department of town and country planning, will also have to get a no-dues certificate from the municipal corporation of Gurugram to get an appointment for registering a property, according to a new system introduced recently.

Apart from property tax, the MCG has added other civic taxes in the online software system, which has been integrated with the registration process in a bid to generate revenue from property owners.

The new system, which was launched last week, has been taken to generate more revenue and to prevent illegal registration of plots in a bid to check unauthorised development of colonies.

According to the new online system, house owners whose properties fall in MCG’s jurisdiction will have to clear dues pertaining to property tax, which is annual, development charges, which are a one-time payment, water and sewage charges, which are monthly payments.

Dinesh Kumar, zonal taxation officer, MCG, said the new system has been integrated with the registration process and property owners will have to pay their dues before getting an appointment for registration.

“This system will generate more revenue for the civic agency and help homebuyers know about their dues. They can also pay these online,” Kumar said.

An applicant will get a one-time password to clear the dues with the civic agency. Once the payment is done, the applicant will be allowed to get an appointment for property registration.

“The property owners can pay dues online, get their registered mobile numbers and emails changed if required. Around 10 to 12 people come to the registration office at mini-secretariat to pay their dues daily,” said Sandeep Sharma, an MCG official deployed at the registration office.

Property owners said the new regime for registration was cumbersome and needed lot of formalities to be fulfilled to get an appointment for registering a deed.

“The buyers are finding this system difficult to manage as number of documents need to be uploaded. And now those in MCG areas also need a no-dues certificate,” said Subash Sharma, a real-estate dealer.

Asked about issues being faced by property owners in getting appointments, the DTCP officials said they have already started taking online submissions for issuing NOCs.

“The applications will be accepted online and soon the new process will become smooth after everyone becomes familiar with it,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram.