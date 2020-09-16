e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Forest officials attacked by miscreants in Mahendergarh village

Forest officials attacked by miscreants in Mahendergarh village

The officials had resisted construction work in a protected forest area at Kalba village.

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

Two officials of the forest department were attacked with wooden sticks by a group of villagers at Kalba village under Nangal Choudhary region in Mahendergarh on Wednesday.

The officials had resisted construction work in a protected forest area at Kalba village.

Vipin Kumar Singh, divisional forest officer (DFO) said forest range officer Rajnish Kumar and deputy ranger Chandergupt were on routine patrolling when they found some villagers digging and levelling the land with JCB machines. “They were attacked after the duo asked them stop the activity. Both the officials have suffered multiple injuries,” he said.

He said the accused are influential people of Kalba village and threatened the officers of dire consequence if any action is taken against them.

The DFO said, “We have lodged a police complaint against the accused. Both officials are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.”

A police spokesman said they have received complaints against a few residents of Kalba village and an FIR will be lodged soon.

top news
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19, in self isolation
Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19, in self isolation
India, Brazil and S Africa call for speedy global efforts to reform UNSC
India, Brazil and S Africa call for speedy global efforts to reform UNSC
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In